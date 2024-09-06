Malayalam
Police use water cannon to disperse protesting Youth Cong activists in Kannur; 6 injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2024 04:45 PM IST
A plantain (vaazha) with a picture of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stuck to it was paraded during the march to ridicule his alleged silence and inaction on the matter. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: At least six Youth Congress activists were injured after they clashed with the police during a march to the Kannur City Police Commissioner's Office to protest the police brutality unleashed on the youth wing's activists in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday.

Youth Congress state vice-president Abin Varkey was among those injured in the march to the Secretariat demanding the chief minister's resignation following MLA P V Anvar's revelations against senior IPS officers and the CM's political secretary.

Police used the water canon twice to disperse the agitators. A case was registered against 11 activists. Other activists waylaid the police vehicle, demanding the release of the arrested protesters. A plantain (vaazha) with a picture of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stuck to it was paraded during the march to ridicule his alleged silence and inaction on the matter.

