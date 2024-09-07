Mukesh rape case: SIT to challenge actor's anticipatory bail order in HC

Kochi: The special investigation team of the police will approach the High Court seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court in a rape case.

The team will submit to the court that the bail order disbelieves the survivor's statement and that the argument the incident happened 15 years ago will not stand in court. The court granted anticipatory bail to Mukesh and Edavela Babu on the condition that they appear for interrogation as and when requested by the investigating officer, they cooperate with the SIT for evidence collection and do not leave the state without obtaining prior permission from the court.

In the argument to grant anticipatory bail to Mukesh, the defense had submitted the e-mails and messages sent by the survivor to the actor as evidence. The defense argued that the messages sent after the alleged incident 15 years ago proved that the complainant greatly respected Mukesh.