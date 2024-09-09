Speaker Shamseer finds no fault with ADGP, says 'RSS is a prominent organisation'

Thiruvananthapuram: There is nothing wrong with ADGP MR Ajith Kumar meeting RSS leaders, Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer stated on Monday while emphasising that RSS is a prominent organisation in the country. He dismissed the allegations made by Nilambur MLA PV Anvar, claiming that the accusation of the ADGP tapping ministers' phones is mere speculation.



Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan remarked that no one in Kerala has the power to derail an investigation. He added that action will be taken against the ADGP based on the inquiry announced by the state government.

PV Anvar, in a move that has put the CPM-led government in a difficult position, accused Chief Minister Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar of breaching public trust and failing to perform their duties with integrity. Anvar alleged that Ajith Kumar was involved in phone tapping of ministers, had connections with gold smuggling operations, and was implicated in serious criminal activities. The MLA had submitted a formal written complaint regarding both P Sasi and Ajith Kumar to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.