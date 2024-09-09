Thiruvananthapuram: The district Collector has declared a holiday for all the educational institutions including professional colleges under the city Corporation limits on Monday due to the water supply disruption in the city. Though the Kerala Water Authority restored the supply on Sunday night following the completion of the maintenance work, residents started to get water only by Monday morning.

The state government said the exams which were scheduled on September 9 will be rescheduled. It said the ongoing admission process in the colleges will, however, not be affected.

Kerala University has postponed all exams including theory and practical scheduled for September 9 due to the water crisis. In the press release issued on Sunday, the university said that the revised date of the exams would be announced later.

Water supply in certain parts of the city has been disrupted for the past few days due to the realignment of pipelines as part of the track doubling work on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil railway line.

(with PTI inputs)