CCTV footage shows missing Subhadra with Sharmila in Kalavoor

Alappuzha: Seventy-three year old Subhadra from Kochi's Kadavanthara was seen with Udupi native Sharmila in Alappuzha after she went missing on August 4. CCTV footage obtained by Manorama News suggests that the elderly woman accompanied her to Alappuzha's Kalavoor.

A body exhumed from the premises of Sharmila's rented house on Tuesday is suspected to belong to Subhadra. Sharmila and her husband Mathews, a native of Kattoor, lived at the house. According to residents, Subhadra visited the couple's home two months ago as well.

The complaint was initially filed with Kadavanthra police. During the probe, the cops received information that Subhadra was spotted around Kalavoor, and the case was handed over to Mannanchery police.

One of the residents also reportedly told police that he was asked to dig a pit in the backyard of the house near the washroom to bury plastic waste. This also strengthened the suspicion that Subhadra may have been killed and buried in that pit.