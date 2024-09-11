Kochi: Actor Jayasurya on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail in the sexual assault cases charged against him over complaints by two female colleagues. “The allegations against me are baseless,” he said in the bail plea. Actor Baburaj also sought bail after facing similar charges.

Jayasurya was first booked by the Cantonment police under 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, based on a complaint from a Kochi-based actor. As per the FIR, the ‘Vellam’ actor sexually attacked her during the shooting of a film at the Kerala secretariat.

Another similar case was charged against him over allegations of a Thiruvananthapuram-based female actor. She alleged that Jayasurya sexually assaulted her when she was leaving the toilet at a film set in Thodupuzha.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team, led by Thodupuzha DySP Emmanuel Paul, was investigating the rape case registered against actor Baburaj. Earlier, a former female junior artist filed a complaint with the DIG Ajitha Beegum via email, in which she alleged that Baburaj had abused her at his resort in Adimali and his house in Aluva in 2019 after offering her a chance in a movie. The plaint was later transferred to the Adimali police.