'Unparalleled leader of Communist movement': Political leaders pay homage to Sitaram Yechury

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Political leaders transcending ideologies and parties paid rich tributes to veteran CPM leader Sitaram Yechury (72), who passed away at AIIMS-Delhi on Thursday following a prolonged illness.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing his "immense sadness' over the demise of a fellow comrade, called Yechury an unparalleled leader of the Communist movement and said his death was an irreparable loss for the nation, especially during its time of crisis. "Through his clear political stands, while in leadership positions, Yechury was not only a guide for the party, but also for the Left front and Indian politics. He was a leader who could be approached even by his opponents," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader A K Antony, talking to Manorama News, said Yechury's death was a huge loss for the secularist movement in the country. "His sincere effort in forming the INDIA bloc must be acknowledged," said Antony.

Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more.



Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Yechury was an "unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPI(M), and a superb Parliamentarian". In a post on X, the Congress general secretary said, "Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely on different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and his most engaging personality," Ramesh said. "Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early, but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten," Ramesh added.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said he was a protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was, and his demise will be a loss for national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu noted that Yechury was a stalwart who rose through the ranks to emerge as one of the most respected voices in Indian politics. He was known for his intellectual take on issues and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party, said Naidu in a post on X.