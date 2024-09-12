Tension erupts at Kannur's Krishnamenon Women's College following UDSF victory after 10 years

Kannur: Tension flared at Kannur's Krishnamenon Women’s College after UDSF secured a victory, ending a decade-long gap. MSF has alleged that SFI workers attacked KSU-MSF supporters celebrating the win outside the campus on Wednesday. The organisation claimed that MSF Azhikode constituency general secretary, Salaman Abdul Rasaq, sustained serious injuries in the incident and was hospitalized.



The UDSF front won 14 seats on the campus, including those for chairperson, general secretary, and UUC.

"SFI workers entered the campus immediately after the results were declared. Their intention was to disrupt the outcome, which UDSF workers challenged. Salman confronted the SFI workers outside the campus, which led to the attack. The SFI workers assaulted the UDSF supporters in front of the police. They are trying to counter their heavy losses across campuses under Kannur University by instigating violence," said IUML Kannur District President Abdul Kareem Cheleri.

However, SFI leadership claimed that their workers were the ones attacked on campus by UDSF.

KSU State Vice President P Muhammed Shammas stated that KSU and MSF delivered their best performance since the university's inception. The front retained several campuses and managed to reclaim others within the university.