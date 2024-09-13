Rs 11 lakhs swindled from Idukki SC housing scheme, official sentenced to 7 yrs RI

Idukki: The Vigilance court sentenced a former SC development officer named Christopher Raj to seven years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a penalty of Rs 30 lakhs for committing irregularities in a housing scheme for SC/ST communities at Marayur village in Idukki here on Friday.



The fraud pertaining to the case was detected during 2001-2002. Idukki vigilance unit registered a case against him after it was found that he forged documents to swindle Rs 11.9 lakhs of the fund allotted for the housing scheme.

He was then serving as the SC development officer at Devikulam. Moovatupuzha vigilance court found him guilty of charges and sentenced him to three years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 15 lakhs under prevention of corruption act and also sentenced him to 4 years rigorous imprisonment and and pronounced a penalty of Rs 15 lakhs under the IPC.

The case was registered by Former Idukki vigilance unit DySP K V Joseph. The sentence shall run concurrently, according to the court order.