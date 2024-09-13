Malayalam
MP worker dies after marble slab crashes onto his chest in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 13, 2024 08:46 PM IST
Fire and rescue personnel working to lift the marble slabs and free Jameen Khan, trapped underneath, at Bekal on Friday. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A loading worker died after a marble slab he was unloading from a container truck fell onto his chest in Kasaragod's Movval village near Bekal on Friday. Bekal police identified the deceased as Jameen Khan (42), a native of Kailaras in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

According to police, a container truck arrived at Movval with marble slabs from the Mangaluru shipping terminal. Khan and another worker entered the container truck to transfer marble slabs to a smaller vehicle for delivery to a client's house in Movval. One of the slabs slipped, and Khan was caught beneath it, police said. The slab crashed into his chest. They said the workers were not using safety gear at the time.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived, pulled out Khan, and took him to Udma Nursing Home at Udma, where he died while receiving treatment. Bekal police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (formerly the CrPC).

