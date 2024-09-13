Malayalam
Subhadra murder: Police to bring accused to Kalavoor for evidence collection

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 13, 2024 10:21 AM IST
Subhadra. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: The two accused of the Subhadra murder case will be brought to Kalavoor, Alappuzha, on Friday for evidence collection. Mannanchery police on Thursday arrested Mathews and Sharmila from Manipal in Udupi.

They were hiding in the house of Sharmila's friend. Subhadra (73), whose body was found at Korthussery in Kalavoor in Alappuzha, was strangled to death, police said.

Their attempt to pawn the gold they stole from Subhadra proved crucial in tracing them. A resident of 'Sivakripa' at Karithala Road, near Ernakulam South railway station (Ernakulam Junction), Subhadra, was found buried on the premises of a house at Kalavoor here. Mathews (Nidhin), who is from Pallipparambil in Kattoor, and his wife Sharmila, from Udupi in Karnataka, stayed in the house on rent. They had gone missing.

Police suspect the couple allegedly murdered Subhadra to obtain her gold ornaments. Subhadra's body was identified by her sons Radhakrishnan and Rajesh. She used to wear a knee bandage, which helped her sons identify the body.

Early in August, Subhadra's son Radhakrishnan filed a missing complaint with the police in Ernakulam after she went incommunicado. On tracing her phone calls, the police noticed that Subhadra had reached Kalavoor in Alappuzha.

CCTV footage of Subhadra walking along with another woman on August 4 was also obtained from Ernakulam South. Even though the woman accompanying Subhadra was identified as Sharmila, the police found that her rented house in Kalavoor was locked. A cadaver dog later pointed out Subhadra's buried body on the compound of the house.

