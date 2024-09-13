Kerala social media influencer's death; bail plea of accused denied again

Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Additional Sessions Judge Shibu M P has rejected the bail plea of Binoy, the accused in the case registered in connection with the death of a social media influencer in Thiruvananthapuram.

Poojapura police have registered cases against Binoy slapping charges of rape, abetment of suicide, stalking and relevant sections of POCSO.

The incident happened in June. The girl attempted to commit suicide by hanging on June 10, and she died on June 16. The allegation against Binoy was that he got acquainted with the girl via Instagram and later together started a YouTube channel.

She was allegedly raped at Varkala. When the relationship got strained, the girl was allegedly subjected to cyber-bullying, which led her to commit suicide.

The court observed that the accused is a highly influential Youtuber, and if he is released on bail, there is every possibility of influencing the prosecution witnesses. Binoy has been remanded to judicial custody since June 18.

The police have filed the charge sheet against the three accused in the case. Public prosecutor Kattaikonam J K Ajith Prasad appeared for the prosecution. It was the fifth bail plea of the accused.