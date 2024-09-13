Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Tribal teenagers found dead inside house in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 13, 2024 10:07 AM IST
death
Representational Image. Photo: Canva
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Two tribal teenagers were found dead inside a house at Moothedam in Malappuram on Thursday.
The deceased, Shyamjith (17) and Gopika (15), were residents of Thikkadi Tribal Nagar at Moothedam. Locals found them hanging from a single rope inside Shyamjith’s house by late Thursday night.

The dead bodies were shifted to Nilambur District Hospital and will be released to the deceased’s parents after conducting autopsies at Mancheri Medical College.

Shyamjith and Gopika had attempted suicide by consuming poison in the previous month also, reported Manorama News. They had been living together for the past few months.
Shyamjith is survived by his father, Chathan, and his mother, Shantha. Gopi and Chathi are Gopika's parents. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE