Idli stuck in throat: Palakkad man dies during eating contest

Palakkad: A man from Kanjikode here met with a tragic end after an idli got stuck in his throat during an eating competition. The deceased is Suresh (50) of Alamaram, Palakkad.

He was participating in an idli-eating contest organized by a group of youths at Nalamaram, Kollapura, as part of Onam celebrations when the incident happened.

According to Chullimada ward member Minmini R, Suresh tried to gobble down three idlis together when he showed signs of distress. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was shifted to another hospital at Walayar, where he was declared dead. The body is being kept at the hospital for postmortem. Suresh was employed as a truck driver. Police have registered a case of unnatural death.