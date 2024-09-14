Three women from Kottayam killed after being hit by goods train in Kanhangad

Kasaragod: Three women from Kottayam died after being hit by a train at Kasaragod's Kanhangad railway station Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Chinnamma (70), Angel (30) and Alice Thomas (60) from Chingavanam.

They were crossing the track when the accident happened, said police. The three women were among a group of families and friends that came from Chingavanam to attend a wedding in Kallar, a hill panchayat 50 km from Kanhangad.

After the wedding, the group arrived at Kanhangad railway station about an hour early to catch the 7.40 pm Malabar Express for their return journey. According to the police, they arrived on the west side of the station and needed to use the footbridge to reach Platform No. 1, where the Malabar Express was scheduled to arrive. However, like many others at Kanhangad railway station, they chose to walk across the railway tracks instead.

Around 6.50 pm, the Coimbatore-Hisar AC Super Fast Express that was passing by hit the three women. After Kannur, the train’s next stop was Mangaluru, so it was travelling at full speed. The three women died on the spot, said police.