Kochi: A man was found dead on a road at Elamakkara in Kochi on Sunday. The deceased, Praveen, was a native of Edappally. He lived near the Marottichuvadu Bridge.

Police suspect murder since the body had multiple injuries.

Local people spotted the body on Sunday morning and informed the cops. Elamakkara police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are currently analysing the available CCTV footage from the area.