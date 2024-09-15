Man killed after speeding bike rams crowd watching Onam celebrations in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: One person was killed after a bike carrying three people rammed into a crowd celebrating Onam at Sasthavattom in Mangalapuram here on Sunday evening. The deceased is Siju of Sasthavattom. The speeding motorcycle hit Siju while he was watching the Onam celebrations. Though he was rushed to a hospital, Siju could not be saved.

Roshan of Perunguzhi, who was riding the motorcycle, sustained grievous injuries, while the other two escaped with minor injuries.

In another incident, a biker met with a tragic end after he lost control of his two-wheeler and rammed a tree on a divider near Infosys in Kazhakoottam. The deceased is Poundkadavu native Anuraj (27). Two others who sustained severe injuries in the incident were admitted to the Medical College Hospital.