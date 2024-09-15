Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man killed after speeding bike rams crowd watching Onam celebrations in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2024 08:57 PM IST
bike-accident-rep.jpg
Representational image. Photo: Tricky_Shark/shutterstock.com
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: One person was killed after a bike carrying three people rammed into a crowd celebrating Onam at Sasthavattom in Mangalapuram here on Sunday evening. The deceased is Siju of Sasthavattom. The speeding motorcycle hit Siju while he was watching the Onam celebrations. Though he was rushed to a hospital, Siju could not be saved.

Roshan of Perunguzhi, who was riding the motorcycle, sustained grievous injuries, while the other two escaped with minor injuries.

In another incident, a biker met with a tragic end after he lost control of his two-wheeler and rammed a tree on a divider near Infosys in Kazhakoottam. The deceased is Poundkadavu native Anuraj (27). Two others who sustained severe injuries in the incident were admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE