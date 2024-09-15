Migrant women arrested with 11.3kg ganja in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode City police arrested two migrant women on Saturday and seized 11.3 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 2.5 lakh. The accused, Fathima Khatul (32) and Rojina Mandal (28), both natives of West Bengal, were apprehended by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) near the Kozhikode railway station overbridge.



According to the police, the women had smuggled the ganja from West Bengal, concealing it inside a trolley bag. The operation was led by City Police Chief T Narayanan, with Town Assistant Commissioner T K Ashraf and Town Sub Inspector K Muraleedharan as part of the team.

“The accused will be interrogated further to uncover the network of suppliers and clients linked to their activities and to trace previous drug peddling instances in Kerala," said Inspector P Jitesh. He also noted that several women had been found working as drug carriers under the assumption that they were less likely to be caught.

The police had increased surveillance at railway stations and bus stands following reports of a rise in drug trafficking during the Onam season. The investigation team included DANSAF Sub Inspector Manoj Edayedath, K Akhilesh, Jinesh Choor, P K Sarun Kumar, M K Latish, P Abhijit, Sreesanth, Shinoj, Dinesh, Mohammad Mashhoor, along with Town Sub Inspectors Siyad and Sabir, Senior CPO Binilkumar, and officers Agresh, Sreejith, and Rakesh.