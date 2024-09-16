Kollam hit-and-run case: Car driver arrested

Kollam: Kerala police arrested the driver of the car that ran over a woman and killed her in Anoorkavu, Mynagappally, Kollam.

Sasthamcotta police nabbed the accused, Ajmal, from Patharam, Bharanikavu, in the wee hours of Monday. He is a native of Veluthamanal in Karunagappally.

The incident happened on Sunday at 5.45 pm. The deceased was Kunjumol (45) of North Karunagappally. Ajmal's car hit the two-wheeler on which Kunjumol was travelling and ran over her.

Fousia, who rode the two-wheeler, also sustained injuries. CCTV footage of the incident showed the car running over Kunjumol and fleeing the spot despite onlookers trying to stop it.

Earlier, police also took the woman doctor, who was with Ajmal at the time of the accident, along with the car to custody.

