Ankola landslide: High-level meeting today to plan dredger search operation

Shirur: A high-level review meeting was scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Karwar district collectorate to plan the next steps in the search operation for three individuals, including Kozhikode native Arjun, who went missing after a massive landslide in Karnataka’s Ankola.

Meanwhile, a dredger to support the mission, which departed from Goa on Tuesday, was yet to reach Karwar.

The dredger is being transported by tugboats across the sea to Karwar. After assessing the conditions, it will be taken to the Gangavali River. If the machine can reach Karwar by Wednesday evening, officials are expected to resume the search operation by Thursday morning at the latest.

The Karwar-based private agency handling the dredging operations quoted Rs 96 lakhs for the work. The district disaster management authority provided Rs 50 lakhs, and the Karnataka government covered the remaining amount. Earlier attempts to continue the search were hindered by adverse weather conditions and strong undercurrents in the Gangavali River.

Arjun went missing on July 16 following a massive landslide on National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola. He was travelling from Karnataka to Kerala with a truckload of wood when the incident happened. It was suspected that Arjun was trapped inside the truck, which was buried under the mud that accumulated in the river after the landslide. However, despite extensive searches using various devices, the Uttara Kannada district authority has confirmed that no human presence has been detected in the area so far.