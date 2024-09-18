Malayalam
Onam liquor sale hits new high in Kerala, crosses Rs 818 crore

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2024 04:33 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: istock
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala saw record liquor sales this Onam season, with Rs 818.21 crore worth of alcohol sold between September 6 and 17. In comparison, last year’s Onam season saw sales of Rs 809.25 crore.

During the nine days leading up to Uthradam, Rs 701 crore worth of alcohol was sold, slightly lower than the Rs 715 crore sold during the same period last year. However, liquor sales surged in the two days following Thiruvonam, surpassing the total sales of the previous year.

On Uthradam alone, Rs 124 crore worth of alcohol was sold, exceeding last year’s Rs 120 crore. Bevco outlets remained closed on Thiruvonam day.

