Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mpox confirmed in Malappuram native

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2024 06:11 PM IST Updated: September 18, 2024 06:19 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Mpox has been confirmed in Kerala in a man, who was undergoing treatment at Malappuram.
Health Minister Veena George said the patient is a 38-year-old, who returned to Kerala from UAE.

The Edavanna native had been under observation at the Medical College Hospital in Manjeri.

The minister has urged those returning to the state with symptoms of Mpox to alert healthcare professionals.

The state government has set up isolation rooms for Mpox at districts and general hospitals in all 14 districts. Treatment facilities are also available at medical college hospitals.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease. Its common symptoms are fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE