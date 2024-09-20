Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Bank security guard dies after two-wheeler crashes with tanker truck in Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2024 11:53 AM IST Updated: September 20, 2024 12:41 PM IST
The incident happened around 7.30 am on Friday near the Vilayodi Sadguru Yogananda Ashram as Gopinathan was returning home after a night shift. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: A man was killed on Friday when his two-wheeler collided with a tanker truck at Vilayodi in Palakkad. The deceased, Gopinathan (50) from Cheriya Kalyanapetta, Perumatti, was a security employee at a private bank in Chittoor.

The incident happened around 7.30 am near the Vilayodi Sadguru Yogananda Ashram as Gopinathan was returning home after a night shift. He lost control of his vehicle after getting entangled in bushes that had grown onto the road. The two-wheeler then collided with an oncoming tanker truck. The tanker ran over him, resulting in his death.

Meenakshipuram police arrived at the spot and took the body for a postmortem at the district hospital. The accident also caused significant traffic disruption on the road.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE