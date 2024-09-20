Sexual assault cases: Jayasurya lands in Kerala, says truth will unfold in time

Ernakulam: Malayalam actor Jayasurya on Thursday returned to Kerala and said that the public will gradually come to understand the truth behind the sexual assault allegations made against him by two female colleagues. “I can’t comment further as the cases are still under court consideration," he said and added that he would hold a press conference later, based on advice from his lawyer. The actor had been in the US for the past month.



Jayasurya was first booked by the Cantonment police under 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, based on a complaint from a Kochi-based actor. As per the FIR, the ‘Vellam’ actor sexually attacked her during the shooting of a film at the Kerala secretariat.

Another similar case was charged against him over allegations of a Thiruvananthapuram-based female actor. She alleged that Jayasurya sexually assaulted her when she was leaving the toilet at a film set in Thodupuzha.

Earlier, in a social media post on his birthday, Jayasurya shared that the allegations have deeply affected him and his loved ones. "These false allegations have shattered me, my family, and everyone who has held me close," he wrote, expressing gratitude to his supporters. He added,

“False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth, but the truth will prevail.” The actor concluded with a biblical reference: "Let those without sin cast the first stone, but only at the guilty."

In the wake of the Hema committee report, several sexual assault allegations against various high profiles in the Malayalam cinema industry surfaced, and the Kerala government subsequently appointed a seven-member special team to probe into them.