Shirur landslide: No parts of Arjun's truck recovered from Gangavali river

Kozhikode/ Shirur: Amid the search for the three people including truck driver Arjun from Kozhikode who went missing in a massive landslide at Shirur in Karnataka, underwater search expert Eshwar Malpe recovered some vehicle parts from the Gangavali river. Manjeshwar MLA AKM Ashraf and truck owner Manaf confirmed that no parts of Arjun's vehicle were recovered during the search on Saturday.

Two tyres, clutch and steering were retrieved from the river in the search using a dredger machine. It is learnt that these parts belonged to a tanker lorry that fell into the river during the landslide. Manaf told the media that neither the steering nor the platform found in the river belonged to Arjun's truck.

Uttara Kannada district authority in Karnataka resumed the search for Arjun and two others on Saturday morning. Apart from Eshwar Malpe, navy and NDRF personnel are also engaged in the search operations. Following the search in the riverbed, Malpe said that some vehicle parts including steering and clutch were spotted. In the visuals aired on news channels, the search personnel were seen recovering these parts from the river. Malpe and his team members started the search after removing the mud that got deposited in the river during the landslide on July 16.

Arjun, a truck driver disappeared from the riverbank in Shirur following a massive landslide on July 16. Even after a 13-day-long search in land and water, there was no clue about Arjun. Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada district authority confirmed that no human presence was detected in the riverbed during the search using various devices. However, the district authority decided to resume the search after the Karnataka High Court ordered the state government to resume the search.