After Pinarayi's snub, IUML leader extends invite to PV Anvar, backtracks later

Kozhikode: An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader, who initially extended an open invitation to LDF MLA PV Anvar to the party on social media, later withdrew his post after facing internal pushback. IUML Nilambur Mandalam President Iqbal Munderi had reached out to Anvar through a Facebook post following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s refusal to defend the legislator. However, IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty swiftly denied any ongoing discussions to bring PV Anvar into the party’s fold.



"Many of Anvar’s statements are correct, but Pinarayi cannot openly agree to them for various reasons," said Munderi in his post. "Anvar is not someone who easily submits to others, and Pinarayi dislikes individuals who don’t follow his lead."

Munderi described Anvar's relationship with the Chief Minister as having passed through two distinct phases. “One, the phase where Anvar had great faith in the Chief Minister and declared a "war." Two, the phase where Anvar believes that others have severely misled the Chief Minister. Anvar feels a bit disappointed that the Chief Minister no longer trusts him completely.

Now, it's time to move to the third phase. This is the crucial phase where Anvar clearly understands who the real Pinarayi Vijayan is. It is the moment when Anvar realises that Pinarayi, Sasi, and MR Ajith Kumar are not three separate entities, but one and the same. Only then will Pinarayi see the true face of PV Anvar, the son of freedom fighter Shaukat Ali Sahib. It will be the time when Anvar, a former Congress member, realises that the stance the Muslim League and UDF have been taking for years—that this government is sheltering the Sangh Parivar and that the Chief Minister and his office have become a stage for all kinds of corruption—is true, and he will be ready to stand with them. The moment will come to unite and fight together against these evil forces, for the good of the country!” the post read.

The public fallout between Anvar and the Chief Minister became evident when Pinarayi Vijayan, during a press conference, refused to retreat from his position on the controversy. The CM reiterated his support for both P Sasi and ADGP Ajith Kumar, indicating that they would remain in their respective roles. Pinarayi further suggested that a thwarted gold smuggling racket was attempting to discredit the government and its police force, indirectly hinting that Anvar might have been used as a tool by these elements.

In response, Anvar expressed disappointment over the Chief Minister’s reaction. He accused the CM of being misled by Ajith Kumar and Sasi, and urged him to reconsider his stance. "I request the Chief Minister to change his view toward me, and I believe he will when he understands the facts," Anvar said.