TN man's murder in Thrissur: Five in police custody; key accused still absconding

Thrissur: The police probing the murder of Coimbatore native Arun in Thrissur took five people into custody on Wednesday. Among the five in custody, three have direct involvement in the murder, said police. A Kannur native and four from Thrissur's Kaippamangalam are in police custody. Meanwhile, Kannur native Sadiq, the key accused in the case, is currently absconding.



Sadiq and his three-member gang allegedly thrashed Arun (40) to death and dumped his body in an ambulance on Monday night. According to police, the accused kidnapped Arun and his friend Sasankan and took them to an estate in Kaippamangalam. Arun was held hostage and brutally manhandled by the gang. Later, the accused called an ambulance and dumped Arun's body inside it. They convinced the ambulance driver that Arun had been injured in a road accident.

When the driver asked them that someone should accompany him to the hospital, they told him that they would follow the ambulance in their car. But they tricked the driver and fled the scene. Arun was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The brutal murder came to light after police interrogated Arun's friend Sasankan. Police launched a search for the accused in Kozhikode and Kannur on Tuesday itself.