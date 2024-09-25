M M Lawrence’s body to be donated for medical research

Kochi: A special committee constituted by the Ernakulam Government Medical College on Wednesday decided to donate the body of deceased CPM leader M M Lawrence for medical research and education, overriding his daughter's request for a church burial. Lawrence passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday.



Lawrence had expressed his wish to donate his body for medical research after his death. This decision was also confirmed by two of his relatives who testified before the committee. The mortal remains will soon be handed over to the Government Medical College in Ernakulam.

Earlier, the High Court ordered the medical college to keep Lawrence's body in the mortuary until a final decision is reached on the petition filed by his daughter, Asha, opposing the donation. In her petition, Asha stated that Lawrence never expressed a desire to donate his body and that she believed her father would not have wanted this. She also requested that her father be buried in the church.