CPM backs P Sasi too, no probe into Anvar's allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided not to conduct an inquiry into PV Anvar's allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary, P Sasi. The CPM has opted to stand by Sasi for the time being. Chief Minister Vijayan has supported Sasi, who has been under constant attack from Left-independent MLA PV Anvar.



The CM criticised Anvar for repeatedly holding press conferences to target Sasi and ADGP M R Ajithkumar and described the Nilambur legislator as someone without a Leftist background.

Vijayan had earlier stated that Sasi, a CPM state committee member, is performing exemplary work as his political secretary, in line with party directives. "There was no wrongdoing on his part. Regardless of who makes these allegations, they can be dismissed with contempt, and no investigation is necessary," Vijayan said during a press conference when asked about Anvar's accusations.

Meanwhile, Anvar has continued to pressure the Chief Minister's Office by escalating his attacks on Ajithkumar and Sasi, raising various issues. He alleged that Sasi contributed to the perception that Vijayan was responsible for delaying the Vigilance investigation into ADGP Ajith Kumar regarding a complaint of bribery and wealth misappropriation.

In response, the chief minister stated that Sasi is not in a position to accept or act on complaints from Anvar or anyone else without proper scrutiny. He emphasised that his office would not entertain illegal demands and that those rejecting such requests would not be removed from their positions.