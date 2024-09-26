Gambling gang busted in Kozhikode; 12 arrested, Rs 2.8 lakh seized

Kozhikode: Kerala police on Thursday busted an illegal gambling gang from a lodge near Kallai Road at Palayam in Kozhikode and arrested 12 people. The cops also seized Rs 2,80,500 lakhs from the accused.



The arrested were -- MT Navas (47) from Kallayi, TP Riyas (53) from Kannadikkal, Mohammed Bansheer (45) and K Abdul Razak (62) from Kulangara Peedika, Mohammed Ashraf CV (33), Sidheeque VP (36) and Ramees PT (37) from Payyanakkal, Shahul Hameed NP (29) from Kappakkal, Gafoor AT (54) from Francis Road, Ashraf TV (53) from Nallalam, Rafi NV (29) from Kothi and Shahabin TK (34) from Paroppadi -- all charged with sections 7 (opening, using etc., a common gaming house) and 8 (gambling) of the Kerala Gaming Act, 1960. Kozhikode town station police are investigating the matter.

According to the cops, the modus operandi of the accused was that they rent out rooms at various locations in the town and fix one of these spots for gambling so that the police could not easily track them.

They would often meet in public places, such as bus stands or shopping malls, before their gambling activities. Additionally, the group stationed individuals to keep watch for police presence. The arrests were coordinated by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), led by the city police chief, in collaboration with the town police under Inspector P Jithesh.