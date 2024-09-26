Rape case: Police likely to delay arrest as Siddique moves SC for anticipatory bail

New Delhi: Malayalam actor Siddique has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Kerala High Court's decision to deny him anticipatory bail in a rape case. The actor filed the petition through his lawyer, Ranjeeta Rohatgi, following the high court’s rejection of his plea on Tuesday. Ranjeeta is a junior to senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Dileep in the 2017 actor assault case. The Kerala government has filed a caveat in the apex court, requesting the opportunity to present its arguments before any decision is made on Siddique's anticipatory bail plea. Though the police have issued a lookout notice against the actor, the investigation team will likely delay the arrest until the court takes up the case, Manorama News reported.



The high court ruled that due to the severity of the allegations, Siddique's custodial interrogation was essential for a proper investigation. The court also noted that since the actor had fully denied the accusations, a potency test was pending, and there were concerns he might intimidate witnesses or tamper with evidence. The court further stated that these factors made it inappropriate to grant him bail at this stage.

Siddique is facing charges under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). In his defence, he claims that the complainant, a female actor, has subjected him to a "prolonged campaign of harassment and false accusations" dating back to 2019. He also argued that her claims had escalated from unsubstantiated allegations of inappropriate conduct in 2016 to a more serious charge of rape. There was also a significant delay in filing the complaint.

The survivor’s legal team opposed the actor's bail plea, asserting that the state police had failed to properly investigate the case, allegedly due to the actor’s influence. The prosecution supported these arguments, insisting that Siddique's custodial interrogation was necessary to conduct a potency test and to prevent him from using his influence to interfere with the investigation.

The high court, while dismissing Siddique's claims of delay, emphasised that victims of sexual abuse often face psychological and emotional barriers that prevent them from reporting such incidents promptly.

Siddique resigned from his position as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the allegations. The charges against him are part of a broader investigation involving multiple Malayalam film industry figures, following revelations of sexual harassment and exploitation from the Justice K Hema Committee’s report. The Kerala government has since established a special investigation team to probe these allegations.

(With PTI inputs.)