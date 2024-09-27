Malayalam
Ankola landslide: Karnataka govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to Arjun's family; funeral on Saturday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 27, 2024 06:59 PM IST Updated: September 27, 2024 07:01 PM IST
Arjun's mortal remains will reach his house in Kozhikode on Saturday morning. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode/Shirur: The Karnataka government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Kozhikode native Arjun who was killed in a massive landslide at Ankola's Shirur. Arjun's mortal remains were recovered from Gangavali river on Wednesday. A DNA test conducted in Karnataka confirmed that the recovered body parts belonged to the Kozhikode man. Arjun's mortal remains are being taken to his residence at Kozhikode's Kannadikkal by an ambulance from Karwar Government Medical College Hospital. Manorama News reported that the Karnataka government is bearing the expense of the transportation. 

Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail is also accompanying the mortal remains to Kozhikode. He will hand over the exgratia to Arjun's mother. Paying homage to Arjun, a group of lorry drivers will join the ambulance from Pooladikunnu in Kozhikode. 

According to reports, the mortal remains will reach Arjun's residence by 8 am on Friday. His body will be kept for public viewing at his residence for an hour. The funeral will be held at the compound of his house. Ministers including KP Mohammad Riyas and MP K Raghavan are expected to attend the funeral. 

Manorama News reported that police will impose strict traffic curbs in Kannadikkal regions in connection with the mourning procession. 

Arjun and eight others lost their lives in the massive landslide on National Highway 66 in Karnataka's Ankola on July 16. Arjun who was resting inside his truck carrying timber to Kerala swept away to the Gangavali river during the landslide. His mortal remains were found inside the cabin of the truck during the search operations on September 25, the 72nd day of the landslide. 

