Newlywed woman dies in road accident in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman was crushed to death by a speeding container lorry on the National Highway at Mamam in Attingal here on Friday. The deceased is Kripa Mukundan (29), a native of Kottarakkara. The lorry reportedly hit the two-wheeler in which Kripa and her husband were travelling. The accident took place around 3.30 pm on Friday.



Though Kripa was rushed to the nearby Government Taluk Hospital at Valiyakunnu, she succumbed to her injuries. According to witnesses, the woman got trapped under the wheels of the vehicle and was crushed to death.

Kripa's husband Akhil had a miraculous escape with minor injuries. Traffic was disrupted on the National Highway following the accident. Kripa, a lawyer is a member of the Kottarakkara Bar Association.