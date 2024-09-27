Second case of Mpox confirmed in Kerala; Ernakulam man under treatment

Kochi: Another case of Mpox was confirmed in Kerala on Friday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to two. The latest patient, a native of Ernakulam, recently returned from abroad and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in the district.



Earlier, a 38-year-old man from Malappuram had tested positive for Mpox after seeking treatment for a high fever at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Doctors identified bumps on his body, prompting them to send samples for testing, which confirmed the infection.

State health minister Veena George had already urged those returning to Kerala with symptoms of Mpox to alert healthcare professionals. The government has also set up isolation rooms for patients at district and general hospitals in all 14 districts. Treatment facilities are also available at medical college hospitals across the state.

What is Mpox?

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease caused by the mpox virus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it primarily occurs in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally detected in other regions. The disease was renamed from "monkeypox" to "mpox" to avoid stigma and misleading associations.

Symptoms

Mpox typically presents with a fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to various medical complications. The rash often starts on the face and spreads to other body parts.

Transmission

The virus can spread from animals to humans through direct contact with infected animals' blood, bodily fluids, or cutaneous or mucosal lesions. Human-to-human transmission can occur through respiratory droplets, direct contact with infected bodily fluids or lesions, and indirectly through contaminated materials.