Actor Balachandra Menon alleges blackmail plot, files complaint against accuser

Kochi: Actor and director Balachandra Menon on Saturday filed a complaint against the actress and lawyer, who have accused him of sexual harassment, with the DGP and the chief minister. Per the complaint, the lawyer called Balachandra Menon on the phone and threatened him before going public with the allegation.

Menon's complaint included call records as evidence. "The lawyer threatened me that three accusations of sexual harassment would be levelled against me. The call came on my wife's phone on September 13. The next day, the actress posted the allegation on social media," said Menon in the complaint.