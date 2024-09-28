Malayalam
Thrissur ATM heist: TN police register case against 6 accused

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2024 04:20 PM IST
Police nab container truck used by ATM robbers from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu; Police handcuff one of the accused. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur/ Namakkal (Tamil Nadu): A day after the arrest of the gang behind the ATM robbery in Thrissur, the Veppadai police in Namakkal district on Saturday registered cases including attempt to murder, assault, and endangering public life, against six accused, a senior police official said. Tamil Nadu police detained the accused following a dramatic chase at Kumarapalayam on Friday. One among them is undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore government hospital for injuries he sustained when the police opened fire in self-defence after he attacked. Meanwhile, police gunned down the seventh person in the gang, the container truck driver when he assaulted a police official and fled.

"Preliminary enquiries reveal that the gang has been involved in inter-state robberies at several ATMs and the Haryana police have been informed about their detention and shoot out as they all hailed from that state," a police official told PTI.

The gang reportedly embezzled Rs 65 lakh from three ATMs in Thrissur after opening the machines with gas cutters.

Meanwhile, videos of the grisly incident of the truck flinging a two-wheeler rider after knocking his vehicle down, and dragging a car, with the police in hot pursuit went viral on the social media. The two-wheeler rider, however, escaped by a whisker when he immediately got up from the road, on time to evade the container's wheels.

The speeding vehicle whizzed past, dragging a car for some distance, much to the shock of the road users. A few passers can  be seen chasing the vehicle along with the police in the video. At a juncture, the public hurled stones at the truck in a frantic bid to stop it. 

