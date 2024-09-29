Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Youth, sister-in-law die in two-wheeler accident in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 29, 2024 12:28 PM IST Updated: September 29, 2024 12:40 PM IST
Representational image. File photo: Shutterstock
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A man and his sister-in-law were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling crashed into an electric pole in the early hours of Sunday. The incident happened opposite Lourde Matha Church at Thevara in Ernakulam.

The deceased – Sophian (22) and his sister-in-law Meenakshi (21) – were natives of Thrikaripur. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, both were declared dead.

They were en route to buy ice cream for Sophian's son's naming ceremony on Sunday. Locals told Manorama News that the two-wheeler was speeding, causing the accident.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE