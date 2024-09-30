Thalassery court gives double life sentence to man who killed comfort station keeper

Kannur: The Principal Sessions Court in Thalassery on Monday awarded a double life sentence to P Hariharan (51), who was found guilty of murdering the keeper of a comfort station at the Kannur KSRTC bus stand seven years ago.

Judge K T Nisar found Hariharan guilty of murdering Sunil Kumar (32) at midnight on January 24, 2017. He was also fined Rs 1,20,000, of which Rs 1,10,000 would be given to the nearest kin of the deceased.

Hariharan attacked Sunil Kumar on the head with a tender coconut wrapped in a towel. Hariharan had been the comfort station keeper three months before the murder. The chargesheet said he had enmity toward Sunil Kumar for taking his job.

Vinod, a friend of Sunil Kumar, was also injured while attempting to prevent the attack. DySP P P Sadhanandan and Town Inspector P Subhash investigated the case registered with the Kannur Town Police Station. The prosecution produced 39 documents and 17 pieces of evidence. The court summoned 26 witnesses. Adv K Ajithkumar appeared for the prosecution.

Mangaluru Derlakkatte native Belmapaspadi B K Abdulla alias Ashraf/Asees (50), who is the second accused in the case, went missing during the trial.