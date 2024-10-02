Have support of lakhs of youngsters: PV Anvar to form new party

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA PV Anvar, who has turned against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM, announced on Wednesday that he would launch a new political party. His party is expected to contest the upcoming local body polls.



“The country is currently trying to uphold its secular values. Will float a party catering to these values. Lakhs of youngsters are waiting to join me. Will start the party through a huge meeting in Manjeswaram,” he said.

The ruling CPM has been distancing itself from the independent MLA, who has been making allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP Ajith Kumar. On Tuesday, the CPM accused an alliance of the Congress, IUML, SDPI, and Jamaat-e-Islami of backing Anvar, who has been at conflict with the Left party and the Chief Minister on various issues over the past few weeks.

Continuing its criticism of the MLA, with whom it has severed all ties, the CPM leaders said that Anvar’s public meeting on Sunday was attended by members of the Congress, its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and Jamaat-e-Islami. According to CPM state secretary M V Govindan, only a few attendees were CPM members. Govindan emphasized that Kerala faces two forms of communalism: “majority or Hindu communalism,” which he called the “biggest enemy,” and “minority communalism.”

In response to Govindan's remarks, Anvar told reporters in Malappuram that his public meeting was attended by democratic and secular-minded individuals.

Anvar has also accused Ajith Kumar and other senior police officials of failing to follow proper procedures during the seizure of illegally imported gold. He claims he was expelled from the LDF for urging the CPM to take action against Ajith Kumar, whom he had accused of multiple wrongdoings. Anvar has called for a high court-monitored investigation into his allegations, including those against top state police officials. In light of his accusations, a case was registered against Anvar on Sunday for allegedly tapping the phone calls of senior state police officers.