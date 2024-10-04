Man dies, two injured as earth caves in during road work at Kannur's Periya

Kannur: A man died, and two others were injured after the earth caved in during the Periya ghat road renovation work near Kottiyoor in Kannur. The deceased, Peter Cheruvathoor (62), was a native of Chandanathodu.



The accident happened at around 9 am in the morning. The injured persons were rushed to the hospital. However, Peter died on the way. Mattannur native Manoj and Kanichar native Binu were injured in the incident. Their condition is stable.

Traffic was restricted on the road after cracks surfaced. On September 12, the road was completely closed for repair work. The road is being widened, and bends are straightened as part of the work.