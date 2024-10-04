Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Wild gaur falls into well in TVM’s Vithura, rescued

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 04, 2024 03:45 PM IST
Forest officials said that since the animal was badly injured, it couldn't be lifted from the well. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A wild gaur that fell into an abandoned well at Mankala near Vithura in Thiruvananthapuram was rescued by forest and fire force officials on Friday. The gaur fell into the well in a rubber plantation on Thursday night. The animal sustained injuries during the fall.

Forest officials said that since the animal was badly injured, it couldn't be lifted from the well. “The gaur was unable to stand on its feet because of the injuries. There was not much water in the well. We are awaiting clearance to tranquillize the animal so that it can be treated for injuries," said a forest official.

An earth mover was brought to the spot, and sides of the well were smashed to help gaur to the ground level. The animal is in a weak state now. Forest veterinary officials from the elephant rehabilitation centre have reached the spot. The gaur will be treated and shifted from the spot. The incident happened in an area within the Paruthipally forest range. Officials said that the animal may have strayed into the rubber plantation from the forest.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE