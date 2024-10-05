Malayalam
PV Anvar to join DMK? MLA meets party leaders in Tamil Nadu

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 05, 2024 04:40 PM IST Updated: October 05, 2024 05:41 PM IST
pv anvar
P V Anvar with a DMK MP in front of KTDC Rain Drops Hotel in Chennai. Photo: www.homesickness.in/Manorama
Malappuram/Chennai: Amid speculations that P V Anvar will form a new political party after leaving the Left Democratic Front, the MLA is reported to have held discussions with leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) here on Saturday. The development comes as Anvar is expected to announce his new political party tomorrow.

He also met with the state's IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) leaders. According to reports, the meeting took place at the KTDC Rain Drops Hotel in Chennai. The League's Tamil Nadu general secretary, K A M Mohammed Aboobacker, and other state leaders attended the meeting.

It was reported that DMK's Rajya Sabha MP M A Abdulla participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, Aboobacker was not ready to respond to questions regarding the meeting. There were also reports that Anvar met with DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Saturday.

