Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala govt removes ADGP Ajith Kumar from Law & Order

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 06, 2024 09:54 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government has finally budged, removing ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from the post of ADGP, Law and Order. A press release from the Chief Minister's Office said Ajith Kumar has been posted to the Armed Battalion of the state police.

Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham will take over the Law & Order post vacated by Ajith Kumar.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb and a panel set up to probe the allegations against Ajith Kumar had submitted reports before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government had been put under pressure, first by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar and latter by CPM's coalition partner, CPI that demanded action against the top cop.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE