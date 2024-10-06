Not a political party, but social movement: PV Anvar

Nilambur: Dissident MLA P V Anvar stated on Sunday that the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) is not a political party but a social movement. Speaking to the media at his residence, Anvar said that the announcement regarding the DMK was prompted by media pressure and urgency.

"There are some technical issues in establishing a political party at the moment. It will take time to form a party. I am already consulting my legal adviser on this matter. My initial plan was to announce the movement details in the next three weeks, but due to the urgency created by the media, I had to make the announcement now," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, reports emerged that Anvar had discussions with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders, including Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, and members of the League's Tamil Nadu faction in Chennai regarding the new party formation.

According to reports, the new party will function as an ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. The official announcement is set to take place at a public meeting in Manjeri this evening. When asked about prominent figures attending the upcoming public meeting, Anvar responded that the common people themselves are the prominent figures here.

Regarding the ongoing ADGP-government row, Anvar asserted that strict action should be taken against ADGP Ajith Kumar. "He should be suspended and removed from the Kerala Police Headquarters. I have provided solid evidence against the ADGP, yet the government has not taken any action. A mere transfer within the department is not sufficient," he stated. He also questioned the CPM's decision to remove him from the party and emphasised that the public should decide the seriousness of his complaint against P Sasi.