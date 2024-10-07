Malayalam
Man dies in Kozhikode as two-wheeler collides with parked pickup van

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2024 10:17 AM IST Updated: October 07, 2024 10:32 AM IST
The deceased is Parammal Aswin (23) of Pannikkode, Kodiyathur. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 23-year-old man died, and his brother was injured when the two-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a parked pickup van at Valiyaparamba near Mukkom in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased is Parammal Aswin (23), son of Surendran of Pannikkode, Kodiyathur. Though he was rushed to a private hospital at Mukkom, he succumbed to his injuries.
Aswin and his brother Akhil were returning home from Mukkom when the scooter they were riding hit a parked vehicle near the masjid at Valiyaparamba.

Members of the 'Ente Nellikkaparamb Sannadha Sena' (a volunteer rescue team) moved them from the accident site to the hospital. Police said Aswin's mortal remains will be handed over to his family after an autopsy at the Kozhikode government medical college hospital.

The pickup van after the accident. Photo: Special arrangement.
