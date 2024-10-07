Toddler, grandparents die as tourist bus rams into car in Kottayam

Kottayam: A tragic accident claimed the lives of three of a family when their car collided with a tourist bus on MC Road at Puthuvely, Kuruvilangadu, Kottayam, around 5:30 pm on Sunday. According to cops, the bus driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the crash.



The deceased, Thankachan (70), his wife Thankamma (60) and their two-and-half-year-old granddaughter Esther, were natives of Kayippuram in Alappuzha. The couple’s son, Eby Joseph (39), and his wife Treesa (26) were critically injured in the accident. The family was travelling from Koothattukulam towards Kottayam after visiting Thankachan’s daughter Sebi in Angamaly. Eby was driving the car when the incident happened.

Eby sustained severe spinal injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. Treesa remains in critical condition and is on ventilator support. The tourist bus headed to Thrissur carried passengers returning after attending an engagement ceremony in Kottayam. Local residents, along with the Ramapuram police and Koothattukulam fire force, jointly led the rescue effort.