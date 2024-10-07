Malayalam
Alappuzha woman dies by suicide over visa fraud

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2024 10:06 AM IST
Maliyekkal Sharanya (34). Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A woman died by suicide in Alappuzha on Saturday afternoon over alleged visa fraud by a travel agency. The deceased, Maliyekkal Sharanya (34), was a native of Thalavady in Edathua.

According to sources, Sharanya recently returned to Kerala after working abroad and had prepared to leave again with a new visa. She entrusted a travel agency in Pala, Kottayam, with payment for the visa and travel arrangements, only to discover she had been defrauded, sources added.

Despite efforts by locals to rush her to the hospital, she could not be saved. Following her death, Sharanya’s husband, Arun, attempted suicide by hanging but was rescued by police and neighbours who intervened just in time.

The couple, married for seven years, had no children. According to sources, the Pala-based travel agency had also collected money from other residents of Thalavady, allegedly using Sharanya as an intermediary. Some of these individuals had approached her, demanding the return of their money, which is believed to have added to her distress.

Edathua police, led by Sub-Inspector N Rajesh, have launched an investigation into the travel agency's involvement in the incident.

