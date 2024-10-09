Malayalam
FactShala Ambassador Programme announces Malayalam language video series

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 09, 2024 06:03 PM IST
jayant-mammen-mathew-factshala.jpg
Jayant Mammen Mathew. File Photo.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

The FactShala Ambassador Programme has announced its Malayalam language video series along with Malayala Manorama to empower the audience with essential media literacy skills. FactShala ambassador Jayant Mammen Mathew will foster critical thinking and responsible citizenship. Factshala Ambassador Programme is an initiative created through a partnership between DataLEADS and MediaWise with support from the Google News Initiative.

It’s a collective of 250 journalists, media educators, fact-checkers, non-profit workers, and community radio stations who are on a mission to empower people in Non-Metro cities and rural areas, youth, and students with the skills required to critically analyze online information and spot misinformation.

MediaWise, an initiative of the Poynter Institute, empowers people with digital media literacy tools to identify misinformation. 

