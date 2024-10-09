Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery results 2024 today | Check timing, prize money

Thiruvananthapuram: The much anticipated draw for the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery will take place at 1.30 pm in Gorkhi Bhavan here on Wednesday. Finance Minister KN Balagopal will draw the winners in the presence of MLA VK Prasanth and Abraham Renn, Director of the Lottery Department.



The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper, with a ticket price of Rs 500, offers a staggering first prize of Rs 25 crore. From the Rs 25 crore prize for the bumper winner, the agent will receive 10 per cent, which amounts to Rs 2.5 crore. The lottery also includes a second prize of Rs 2 crore for 20 winners and a third prize of Rs 50 lakh for 20 people. There are a total of nine prizes. The total prize money to be distributed is Rs 125.54 crore.

Out of the 80 lakh printed tickets, 72 lakh tickets were sold by Tuesday evening. Sales will continue up until just before the draw.