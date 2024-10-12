Malayalam
Idukki man beaten to death by neighbours, suspects on the run

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 12, 2024 10:46 AM IST Updated: October 12, 2024 12:34 PM IST
Idukki: A 43-year-old man who was allegedly beaten up by his neighbours succumbed to injuries on Saturday. The deceased, Janeesh (43), was a native of Upputhara.

According to sources, Janeesh arrived on Friday noon after consuming alcohol and engaged in an argument with his neighbours, Bibin and his mother, Elsamma. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, during which Janeesh sustained a head injury. Local residents quickly rushed him to the primary health centre in Upputhara. But as his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Saturday.

The Upputhara police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Both Bibin and Elsamma are currently on the run.

